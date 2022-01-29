Dragon Ball Fans Create Hilarious Super Saiyan Parade

The world of Dragon Ball has continued to tell new stories via its sequel story, Dragon Ball Super, which premiered years following the ending of Dragon Ball Z and the Majin Buu Arc. Over the years, the series has seemingly only become more popular, as a number of real-world Dragon Ball fans have recently joined forces to parade down the street and create a Super Saiyan Parade unlike anything seen before.

2022 is set to be a big year for the Dragon Ball Series, with this April seeing the release of the next film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Set to explore Gohan and Piccolo taking the spotlight while Goku and Vegeta are apparently training off-planet, the supporting Z-Fighters will be battling against the newest Androids of the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, the popularity of the series most likely means that Western fans won’t be waiting long, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for example hitting theaters in the States three months following its release in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Erick Dante shared this hilarious parade that sees a number of Shonen fans strapping on some giant-headed costumes to bring the likes of Super Saiyan 4 Goku, Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta, Beerus, Frieza, Kid Buu, and Gotenks strutting their stuff in front of an audience:

There is still no word regarding when Dragon Ball Super’s television series might return, but there certainly is a lot of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted. Considering that the show adapted the storylines of both Battle of Gods and Resurrection of F, we would imagine that the series will do the same with Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well. Recently, the executive producer of the upcoming Super Hero movie, Akio Iyoku, hinted that something else is coming this year besides the film, which might mean that the television show’s return is nigh.

What do you think of this hilarious Dragon Ball Parade? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.