Dragon Ball Z Shares How Earth’s Humans Feel About Goku’s Life-or-Death Fights

Dragon Ball’s fights are some of the most beloved fights in all action manga and anime for many fans, but on the downside of everything, there have been a ton of casualties over the course of those fights. While many of them have been revived thanks to the help of the Dragon Balls, it doesn’t mean they weren’t killed at all. With the Earth constantly under attack (even in the latest chapter of the series), and caught in a circle of death and rebirth, how do the unsuspecting humans feel about all of this?

Dragon Ball Z’s canon has been given a little bit of a buff recently thanks to the supplemental material seen in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but hidden among the many additions to the canon is one quite hilarious bit of new info. As spotted by @StormYorha on Twitter, one of the passing bystanders reveals that they really don’t like being at death’s door at all times thanks to Goku and the others’ onslaught of enemies.

In the video as Goku passes by an old woman, she can be spotted saying “Death was always on the way. It’s only due faster now.” It’s an incredibly bleak bit of dialogue, that’s also got a lot of dark humor as it helps to point out that the people of Earth really have been on the receiving end of quite a bit of destruction.

w-what who wrote this LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/KQNVz62pM8 — ✨ Storm Yorha ✨ (@StormYorha) January 23, 2020

It must be tough to live in the world of Dragon Ball as there are many high powered fighters (on both ends of the heroic spectrum) that leave a lot of damage in their wake. While the series has mostly strayed away from this thanks to fighting in open fields when possible and reviving the humans killed with the Dragon Balls, just thinking of the constant threat of being blasted by wayward ki is pretty terrifying.

Humans in this world have no idea what’s really going on, and are often put in the crosshairs of some of the series’ villains just to get a body count up. While Goku and company usually win at the end of the day, it doesn’t automatically negate all the struggle it took to get there. It’s not like the humans have the power to defend themselves from gods!

