Akira Toriyama Comments On Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball is the series that keeps on giving. The franchise has put a pause on its anime plans as of late, but Son Goku lives on in print with Dragon Ball Super. Now, it is Dragon Ball Z making a comeback, and the series’ creator is onboard with all the plans.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Z stepped out at E3 in a big way over the weekend. Microsoft held its panel to represent all things XBOX, and it was there Dragon Ball showed off its next game. As promised, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be heading to the XBOX One next year, and Akira Toriyama had a comment to share about the game.

“This game brings the Dragon Ball universe to life, and I’m sure fans will truly be able to take a deep dive into the world. I hope you enjoy the game,” the creator shared with E3 attendees in a comment.

Looking at the note, it seems like Toriyama is excited about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The creator says this game will give fans the chance to feel like Goku as this title lets them play through the sagas of Dragon Ball Z. The game’s first trailer, which can be found below, shows fans facing off with Freeza and even Nappa as Earth comes under attack. Several iconic scenes from the anime are recreated in beautiful detail, and Toriyama seems thrilled to give such unprecedented access to fans with the game. Now, the only thing fans are left wondering is whether Cell or Majin Buu will show up in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot…

Developed by CyberConnect2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.