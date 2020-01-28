Dragon Ball Z Burns Launch with the Perfect Joke

Dragon Ball Z fans can always find something new to love about the series if they try. The franchise can be trying at times, but fans can’t help but revisit Dragon Ball when the series calls for them. That is why the new game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has captured the imagination of so many, and it even dealt a solid burn to one heroine who so many… well, forgot.

For those who do not know, Dragon Ball paved way for a character named Launch. The heroine was close friends with Tien, and her unbridled rage gave her a Saiyan-like transformation. During her early days, Launch was a promising fighter who leaned on emotion like Vegeta, but her prime was cut short.

After all, Launch was forgotten just a few chapters into Dragon Ball Z, and Goku just had to poke fun of her status in his new game.

At one point in the game, fans are tasked to visit Master Roshi’s home, and Launch is there waiting with the old man. When Goku makes it to the Kame House, Launch is in full rage mode, and the Saiyan is smart enough to recognize her frustrated expression.

“Launch,” Goku greets his friend before adding, “It’s been a while. Someone forgot about you? What’s up?”

Oof, Goku. Too soon, too soon.

As you can tell, Goku was none too subtle with this jab. The hero is happy to see Launch after all this time, but Goku seems to have forgotten her just a tad. If that is not the most perfect thing ever, then what is?

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.