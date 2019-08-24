Dragon Ball Releases Official Bonyu Artwork

One of the more exciting prospects leading up to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s official release is that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2’s new game will feature missions and other story tidbits fleshing out content from the original Dragon Ball manga and anime releases. It wasn’t exactly clear what this would entail, but soon fans got an idea when a new female fighter in the Ginyu Force was announced as part of the character roster for the new game.

The new character, Bonyu, was later detailed to be a former member of the Ginyu Force and from the same planet as Jeice, and now Bandai Namco has revealed official artwork of this new addition designed by original series creator Akira Toriyama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bonyu, a former member of the Ginyu Force, will be introduced in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! This brand new character designed by Akira Toriyama will make her first appearance in a short sub-quest! #gamescom2019 #dbzk pic.twitter.com/w8m1hgEUSH — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) August 21, 2019

As noted by Bandai Namco’s official Twitter account, fans will be introduced to Bonyu in one of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot‘s side quests away from the story adapting the original series. While there’s currently no clue as to what her side quest will entail, previous details revealed that she is a former member of the Ginyu Force that was not a fan of the poses of Ginyu and the others.

There’s also one particularly notable detail considering her name, Bonyu, is a pun off of the Japanese word for “breast milk.” She was teased as a “busty” character, and that comes through in this official art, but there’s no telling what this pun is referring to. Although the art teases she’ll be a stern character, she could be just as wacky as the original Ginyu Force when players meet her in game.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown Bandai Namco shared of the game’s teased features: