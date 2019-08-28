Dragon Ball Will Reportedly Explore More of Gohan’s Story During Cell Arc in New Game

Dragon Ball Z introduced plenty of iconic scenes to the franchise, and Gohan is responsible for a famous few. To date, the episode where Gohan finally goes Super Saiyan 2 remains a classic with fans, but many want more. In fact, fans want to know more about the lead up to Gohan’s big power boost, and a new report suggests that lesson will be taught soon.

In a matter of months, fans will get a chance to revisit Dragon Ball Z thanks to a new console game. The title, which is called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will retell the anime’s story with some additional inserts. These canon details will vary from arc to arc, and Dragon Ball fan-translator Ken Xyro hit up Twitter to tell fans what Gohan has in store for him.

“DBZ Kakarot will explore exactly WHY Gohan transformed into Super Saiyan 2,” the fan shared. “They will go deeper to explore Gohan’s feelings and why he felt the anger he did when 16 was destroyed.”

Fans got a hint of this when Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot put out a trailer for the Cell saga. The reel was mostly focused on Gohan’s relationship with Goku, but Android 16 did factor into the reel. As anime fans will remember, the death of Android 16 at Cell’s hand is what prompted Gohan to go Super Saiyan 2 in the first place. The rage he felt helped him surpass his limits, but fans didn’t know the reason why Gohan was so upset. Now, this new report promises closure to those fans as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot delves deeper into Android 16 and Gohan.

