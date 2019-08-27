New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Hits Back At Goku Parenting Meme

Listen, we’re not going to lie to you, Goku is not the best father around. When Gohan was first introduced at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z, Goku died early on in his son’s life and throughout the series, kept being absent throughout most of his life in order to train, or by choosing not to return to life after being killed. Now however, fans are managing to discover that in the upcoming video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Goku may be making up for lost time and showing that he may be a better father than Dragon Ball fans had originally given him credit for.

Twitter User Ghitaziq98 reflected on the video that shows Goku taking Gohan for a ride alongside dragons in his floating cloud, Nimbus, proving that the Saiyan father had managed to introduce his hybrid son to experiences that no other son had the same opportunity to experience:

I saw a tumblr post calling this game “Your ‘Bad Dad’ Memes are Trash: The Game” And yeah. The new trailer felt like a big middle finger to that “hot” take https://t.co/eaXpgapJ1S — Ghita Ri [COMMISSIONS OPEN] (@ghitaziq98) August 20, 2019

Throughout Gohan’s life, the young hybrid has had an up and down relationship with his father, attempting to originally work on becoming a scholar rather than a full blown fighter himself. While the tasks of fatherly duties to Son Gohan would usually fall upon the one time antagonist to Goku, Piccolo, the ditzy dad would still continue to influence his son Gohan from time to time. For example, in the recent Dragon Ball Super franchise, Gohan has recognized the need to become stronger in order to protect his family, becoming more like his father in order to save the earth and those close to him.

What do you think of Goku’s fatherly status being boosted along with his power level in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Do you still think Piccolo holds the title of “World’s Greatest Dad” in the Dragon Ball franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime fathers!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020.