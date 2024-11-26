Is Kendrick Lamar’s New Hit Song Hiding A Major Dragon Ball Easter Egg?

When Kendrick Lamar drops a new album, it’s a major event in the music world. “GNX” has already taken the world by storm, with more than a few memes hitting the internet thanks in part to the catchy tunes and shout outs that Lamar drops in his latest tracks. In the past, we’ve seen the anime world and the world of hip hop crossover in some unique ways, with a prime example being the rapper Logic teaming up with Crunchyroll to make Cowboy Bebop merch earlier this year. Now, many anime fans believe that Lamar’s new hit single, “TV Off” might be paying tribute to the most recognizable moments of the Dragon Ball Z series.

The worlds of anime and rap haven’t just fused in recent years, as there have been numerous examples of the two mediums intertwining. One of the biggest was the “One Piece Rap” created by artist Shawn Conrad, giving the Straw Hat Pirates quite the introduction for many in North America. Thanks to fans, we have also seen countless anime music videos that will take popular hip hop songs and merge them with anime franchises. When it comes to rappers who are also fans of anime, there are more than a few examples including the aforementioned Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dog, RZA, and almost too many others to list who have made reference to the medium.

Super Saiyan Mustard

For those who have listened to “TV Off,” many anime fans believe that Kendrick Lamar’s call out of record producer “Mustard” was an homage to Goku transforming into a Super Saiyan for the first time. The legendary moment remains thought of as one of Dragon Ball Z’s greatest pay-offs to date, as Goku would let his rage erupt on the Planet Namek following the death of Krillin at the hands of Frieza. While not confirmed that the “GXN’ track is a tribute to Dragon Ball, that didn’t stop fans from throwing out some big speculation.

Dragon Ball’s Future

Dragon Ball Daima has become one of the biggest new anime series of this year’s fall anime season. While the anime doesn’t take place following the events of Dragon Ball Super, the new television show has thrown some wild new lore into the shonen franchise in its first episodes. So far, the story of Goku and the Z-Fighters being transformed into kids is one that has made serious changes to the origins of the Namekian race, the Supreme Kai, and the Demon Realm. With quite a few episodes left in its initial run, the Dragon Ball Z sequel is sure to have plenty more surprises in store.

Of course, many manga fans have been waiting to see what the future holds for Dragon Ball Super specifically. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, the manga’s artist Toyotaro has confirmed that the adventures of the Z-Fighters will continue at some point. While Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm a return date, many anime fans are thinking that this year’s Jump Festa will give the world a better idea as to when the shonen sequel will return. Many story elements were wrapped in a bow in Dragon Ball Super’s latest chapters, but the hanging thread that is Black Frieza remains quite the big story element that will need to receive a satisfying ending.

Want to see how the worlds of anime and rap continue to meet in the future?