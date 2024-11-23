Dragon Ball Reveals the Supreme Kai’s Real Name (& Its Demon Realm Origins)

Dragon Ball Daima continues to explore the Third Demon World with the latest episode of the anime series, and with it also revealed what the Supreme Kai’s real Demon name actually is. Dragon Ball Daima has been shaking up the canon for the Dragon Ball series overall ever since it first began. As Goku Mini and Supreme Kai Mini are now traveling through the Demon Realm in search of Dende, fans have gotten to see just how influential this realm truly has been to every single part of the franchise. This includes the origins of the Kais themselves as they were revealed to be directly tied to the realm too.

Some of the big reveals thus far have essentially dubbed that every character with pointy ears in Dragon Ball is likely from the Demon Realm, or is demonic in origin. This not only includes the Namekians, who were originally from the Demon Realm before heading out into space, but also the Kais as well as the Supreme Kai revealed that his race originally comes from the Second Demon World. And now his name has been revealed too, his actual name is Nahare, and his fellow demons will call him by it.

Toei Animation

Supreme Kai Reveals His True Demon Realm Name

It was previously explained in Dragon Ball Daima that the Supreme Kai actually belongs to a Demon race known as the Glind. These demons originally came from the Second Demon World, and often see themselves as better than the demons living in the Third Demon World. While it has yet to be revealed how they eventually made their way to the outside world to be seen as gods of Earth and other planets in the multiverse, it’s clear that these demons have strong roots within the Demon Realm itself.

This is something Supreme Kai is now having to deal with as well. While he had been going back his nickname of “Shin” as he previously revealed on Earth, he and Panzy get closer together in Dragon Ball Daima Episode 7. After he helps remove the tracking collar around her neck, the two bond further as she asks him what his real name from the Demon Realm is. It’s here that the Supreme Kai reveals that it’s actually Nahare, and Goku almost tries to call him that before the two realize it makes them both uncomfortable.

Toei Animation

Why Does the Supreme Kai Shy Away From His Origins?

The most interesting development about all of this, however, is the fact that Nahare seems to be separated from his origin. It wasn’t until Dragon Ball Daima that he explained that the Glind emerge from a special tree, and therefore really only need water to survive. This is the first real time we’ve heard him talking about his origins in any real way, and the first time that he actually acknowledged that he had some siblings as well with Degesu and Dr. Arinsu.

Despite coming from the Demon Realm, the Supreme Kai seems detached from it. He didn’t use his real name until directly asked by Panzy, and it might be a result of the fact that he’s been in the outside world for so long. The Glind head to the outside world and take on a much grander role in the multiverse as seen in the likes of Dragon Ball Super and beyond, but it seems that in doing so that they also lose what tied them to the Demon Realm in the first place.

It’s an interesting loss in culture that seems reflective of the fact he’s been out of the Demon Realm for what is likely a long time, and his coming back to it in Dragon Ball Daima is bringing all that back to the forefront. He’s getting in touch with his demon roots with this new adventure, and now it’s all the more clear why Akira Toriyama chose to make him one of the central characters for this new anime series. He’s here to serve as the bridge between the demon and outside worlds for fans, and to likely shake up its dynamics of it for the characters left within the Demon Realm.