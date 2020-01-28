This Custom Dragon Ball Z LEGO Set Summons Shenron

Over the years, the Dragon Ball franchise has introduced more characters than fans can keep up with. Time and again, new heroes and villains make their debut, but there are some characters who keep constant. Goku and Vegeta are high on that list, but they aren’t alone. And thanks to a very impressive LEGO build, fans can imagine how the franchise’s wish-granting dragon would look on their shelves.

Over on Reddit, a user known as CaptainJuucie shared their take on Shenron with fans. The LEGO fanatic decided to build their own version of Earth’s wish-granting dragon, and Dragon Ball fans continue to spot new details about this build the longer they examine it.

As you can see below, the serpent dragon is brought to life with some familiar pieces. The connective LEGO blocks allow Shenron’s body to move, and its posable nature is key here. The way Shenron is coiled here is very important as it was taken straight from Dragon Ball.

The rest of the custom build brings King Piccolo to life as the villain is standing before Shenron. The collected Dragon Balls are sitting below the dragon, and they have some sparks coming from their nest.

Clearly, a lot of care went into this detailed build, and CaptainJuuice has since amassed a group of fans. The user has further proven the versatility of LEGOs with this custom build, and other builders are keeping their fingers crossed Dragon Ball will get an official kit before too long.

