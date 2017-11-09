‘Dragon Ball Z’ Is About To Get Its Best Live-Action Film Yet

Hollywood may try to forget, but anime fans cannot let go of the industry's first live-action go at Dragon Ball. Akira Toriyama's franchise was brought to life back in 2009, and Dragonball Evolution bombed in every sense of the word. Millions of fans were left jaded by the failure, but some rose up to show the world how Dragon Ball Z could be done right. And, in just a few weeks, Robot Underdog will prove to Hollywood how it should have gone Super Saiyan.

On November 14, Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope will release its full fan-film after over a year of work. The project came to light back in 2015 and garnered millions of views online. Now, the project's final product is getting ready to premiere, and audiences seem to be saying one thing:

This is definitely the best Dragon Ball Z live-action adaptation yet.

As you can see above, the official trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope introduces fans to the film's plot. The project adapts "The History of Trunks," an anime special from the Dragon Ball Z franchise that delves into Future Trunk's childhood. The live-action adaptation shows fans a post-apocalyptic world where Androids have brought mankind to its knees, and the only thing left to fight the two abominations are Gohan and Trunks.

Made on an ultra-low budget, Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope is a pioneering look into how anime can be turned in live-action and be done right. The project was made by die-hard fans of the Dragon Ball franchise, and their passion for Toriyama's story shows. The film's fast-paced action sequences capture the blitz fighting style that Saiyans excel with, and it makes room for several emotional arcs. With the world on its last leg, Gohan must live up to his father's revered status while Trunks is left embittered by the childhood forced upon him. And, when Androids 17 and 18 come to call, the fighters must step up or let their world's survivors die with them.

If you don't want to take my word about the film, then you can check out the reactions which other ComicBook writers had towards the film. Both novices and Dragon Ball die-hards agree this fan-film is on the cusp of something bigger, and any fan should be ready to binge the movie when it drops on November 14, 2017.