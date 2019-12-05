God of War Artist Shares Realistic Concept Art of Majin Buu

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fans are always wary of a live-action outing. Back in 2007, Hollywood took a shot at such a project, but most everyone would like to forget they ever saw Dragonball Evolution. Still, fans have wondered how the series might look IRL, and it seems one of gaming’s hottest artists is just as curious.

So naturally, Raf Grassetti decided to do something about his curiosity. The artist took to Twitter to share his take on two Dragon Ball villains, and his version of Majin Buu has got fans geeking out hardcore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artwork done by Grassetti is nothing but perfection. The gorgeous adaptation brings Kid Buu to life in a truly horrifying light. The character is just as ripped as you’d think any Dragon Ball baddie should, and that is just the start of things.

If you look closely, you will see how this artwork carefully textures Kid Buu. While his skin is definitely smooth, there is some graininess that comes through, and his face does wrinkle when Kid Buu needs to snarl.

Of course, the snarl brings out another horrifying element in Kid Buu. The baddie is seen with piercing red eyes and sharpened teeth. This is not the kind of villain you’d want to tick off even if you are Goku. It is one thing to go up against Freeza and Cell, but Buu’s love of chaos takes things to the next level.

Grassetti has a firm grasp of how Dragon Ball Z‘s final villain works, so fans would not find him designing an actual live-action project. His artwork of Perfect Cell has only proven the artist’s love of Dragon Ball, so there’s little doubt he could pull off a feat which Dragonball Evolution failed to years ago.

What do you think about this take on Majin Buu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.