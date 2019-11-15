New Anime Goes Viral for Hilarious Dragon Ball Z Reference

Dragon Ball has found its way into a number of different real world mediums and continue to also be featured in several anime franchises. Though many Shonen series have made themselves known the world over, there will only be one Dragon Ball! Now, one hilarious reference in a new anime series pays homage to the hilarious meme created by Dragon Ball Z’s Yamcha, suffering a humiliating death at the hands of the Saibamen that were released by Nappa and Vegeta when they first landed on earth. Have you heard of Africa Salaryman?

Funimation shared the hilarious Dragon Ball Z reference on their Official Twitter Account, showing the avian “salaryman” defeated by his long work hours and tough office space challenges that created the same effect as Yamcha’s terrifying duel against the Saibamen:

If you haven’t heard of Africa Salaryman before, don’t worry, as the anime franchise just premiered with episodes dropping beginning in October of this year. The official description for the anthropomorphic series reads as such:

“Imagine your co-workers –a lion, toucan, and lizard! Hey it can happen right? Africa Salaryman is a comedic take on office life of three African jungle animals who could be your potential co-workers in corporate America. It’s full of ridiculous office place antics and hilarious scenarios, that keeps things quite entertaining, while the animals cope with their working environment.”

Taking a page from the Netflix series Aggretsuko, which also follows a number of animals as they attempt to overcome the numerous challenges that present themselves when working in an office, Africa Salaryman manages to set itself apart by using a much different art style as well as the setting of the safari. From the animation studio of “HOTZIPANG”, fans can currently catch this unique anime series on Funimation’s streaming service.

What do you think of this hilarious Dragon Ball Z reference? Will Yamcha eve catch a break? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and anthropomorphic office workers!

