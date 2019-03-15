‘Dragon Ball Z’ Viral Post Reminds Everyone of Gohan’s Best Parent

The family dynamics of the Dragon Ball series are often a hot subject of debate within the anime fandom – especially when it comes to tracing Goku’s family line from the Dragon Ball Z era up through Dragon Ball Super.

One of the biggest topics of debate and argument in Dragon Ball is the character of Gohan, and how Akira Toriyama and Co. have (mis-)handled the evolution of Goku’s first son. As fans still like to point out, Gohan didn’t even have much of a real father-figure in Goku, which has now prompted this frustrated response from one fan:

“Who raised Gohan? Goku or Piccolo?”

B I T C H ARE WE FORGETTING SOMEONE pic.twitter.com/ifrd72yedC — Bisexual Disaster (@FizzyDog_) March 5, 2019

There’s been a lot of jokes in the years since Dragon Ball Z‘s run about how Piccolo is in fact Goku’s true father, even if he wasn’t his biological dad, but seeing this post above, yeah, it does seem kind of like a sexist debate. Chi-Chi has been holding down Goku’s family since day one! Not only has she kept Goku on point with (occasionally) working a paying job, and limiting the destructive impact of his training on their home, she also made sure to keep Gohan hard focused on his studies, grooming him to be respectable member of society. The fact that Gohan ended up being a responsible enterprising student who takes care of his own family isn’t just a testament to Chi-Chi’s good mom skills – it’s a testament that she raised Gohan to be a much better man than his father.

At the same time: While Goku has definitely pulled Gohan into Shenanigans that could’ve gotten him seriously hurt or killed over the years, he also (with Piccolo’s help) has awakened massive power in Gohan, and given him the strong foundation that would turn Gohan into the leader and warrior we met in Future Trunks’ timeline. Chi-Chi was once a powerful fighter in her own right, which makes it arguably more sexist that she’s only really pushed a domesticated lifestyle on Gohan; once upon a time (when Goku was dead) she could’ve been his best teacher.

In any case: Gohan needs a better role in Dragon Ball Super‘s future…

