Super Saiyan Rage Trunks Gets Perfect Dragon Ball Z Makeover with New Artwork

Dragon Ball Z introduced some major transformations during its time, and the franchise has yet to quell that creativity. Over the last few years, the series has put out several major power-ups for Goku, but it also gave one to Future Trunks. Now, an artist has reimagined the furious form, and fans are giving their thoughts on how the old-school artwork suits the form.

Over on Reddit, fans came together when a piece of artwork posted by chytwo_art went viral. The piece hones in on Super Saiyan Rage Future Trunks, and it adapted the form for a familiar aesthetic.

After all, it is hard to mimic the style of Dragon Ball Z, but that did not stop chytwo_art. They gave their best impression of the classic series, and fans are loving how this rage-induced form looks through a throwback lens.

As you can see above, Future Trunks is beefed up as usual, but the Dragon Ball Z style he’s rocking makes his toned arms even bigger than usual. With his hair sticking straight up, the Saiyan is rocking his Super Saiyan form, but his whited-out pupils are a bit different. Future Trunks has been blinded by rage, and the intense emotion powered up his form even more so than usual.

Of course, Zamasu was not a fan of this form, and the same goes for Goku Black. Super Saiyan Rage was not enough to take out the Dragon Ball Super duo, but it left an impression on fans. To this day, there are plenty who hope the transformation makes a comeback before long, so here’s to hoping the franchise revives it sooner rather than later.

What do you make of this old-school makeover…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

