This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ And ‘The Simpsons’ Mash-Up Is Just Too Funny

The Simpsons has had numerous quotable moments over its thirty years of being on the air, and that means it is perfectly ripe for the kind of Internet parody some shows only dream of. Recently the Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers segment of “22 Films About Springfield” has had a bit of a revival online, and it was only a matter of time before anime fans got their hands on it.

Meaning that, yes, The Simpsons edited like a Dragon Ball Z episode is much funnier than you would think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YouTube user mrchips2301 has certainly done their homework and has made the “Steamed Hams” meme feel exactly like an episode of Dragon Ball Z. The video features a soundtrack by Shunsuke Kikuchi, who scored both Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, along with many details Dragon Ball fans will absolutely love.

There’s a title card mirroring many Dragon Ball Z titles (“Steamed Hams!?! Patented Skinner Burgers”), the filler the series is known for as the segment draws away from the main plot for going back to Bart and Milhouse, a commercial break, and even a preview for the next episode in the series, “Raging Abe Simpson and His Grumbling Grandson in “The Curse of the Flying Hellfish.”

The “Steamed Hams” joke has taken on such a new life, one of the series’ writers Bill Oakley shared the first draft of the segment to Twitter. When asked how the now infamous dialogue came to be Oakley explained that “it was more that I wanted to do a long string of their usual interactions a la did that boy say what’s a battle, no he said what’s that rattle, etc.”

Certainly The Simpsons staff could not anticipate the kind of effect it would have on its fans 30 years later, and this kind of crossover with Dragon Ball is only one example of how fans are drawn to it still.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.