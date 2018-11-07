‘Dragon Ball Z’: Here Is What Nicholas Hoult Could Look Like as Trunks

If the Dragon Ball franchise ever gets another live-action adaptation, one of the arcs it should try is the fan-favorite Android arc. It plays out much like the Terminator series in which someone from the future tries to save humanity from being wiped out by powerful machines. As for who can play the figure at the center of it all, Future Trunks, one fan imagined Nicholas Hoult in the role to surprising results.

Joining his previous interpretations of Dove Cameron as Android 18 and Dane DeHaan as Android 17, artist BossLogic shared an interesting take on Nicholas Hoult as a live-action Future Trunks. Nailing Trunks would be crucial to a live-action adaptation of the Android arc, and Hoult is a credible enough actor to feasibly carry the arc on his shoulders.

Posting a revised #avengers4 piece in 2 hours but for now here is a @NicholasHoult as Trunks piece 🙂 hope you like it pic.twitter.com/7UPPFaBgTG — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 6, 2018

Trunks is a warrior who arrives from a future where humanity is wiped out by Android 17 and 18. He goes back to the past in order to save his loved ones, and his long-haired, sword-touting fighting style quickly became a huge hit for fans.

It was such a hit, in fact, that although he had ended his journey in Dragon Ball Z, Future Trunks was brought back for a new arc in the franchise in the recent Dragon Ball Super. Fans would love to have Trunks appear in a live-action movie someday for his image and popularity alone.

You’ll be able to see more of Nicholas Hoult next in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is currently scheduled to release in theaters June 17, 2019. You can see more of Trunks in Dragon Ball Super, which currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m.

It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.