‘Dragon Ball Z’ Gets the Perfect ‘Universe Survival’ Opening

Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc is without a doubt the biggest arc in the series, and one fan awesomely re-imagined an Universe Survival arc spin of one of the biggest Dragon Ball Z arcs, the Namek saga.

YouTube user Daolin released a special animation placing Dragon Ball Z within Dragon Ball Super‘s anime opening for the Universe Survival arc. The animation and characters of the Namek saga fit so well with Kiyoshi Hikawa’s “Limit-Break x Survivor” that you could easily imagine it being a theme for Dragon Ball Z itself.

There are creative replacements for the number of characters in the original opening, so you’ll get cool spins like highlighting Freeza’s many forms, notable Saiyan soldiers, the Ginyu Force, and Goku fighting Freeza in place of the Goku and Jiren fight in the original opening are just many of the inspired choices here.

