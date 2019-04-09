‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fan Art Imagines Vegeta and Bulma’s Wedding

Every Dragon Ball fan know that there is one relationship in the series that stands above all the rest, and it is the odd-pair of Vegeta and Bulma. Or may it’s not that odd at all that Dragon Ball‘s best girl and biggest bad boy would inevitably fall for one another – either way, it’s a ‘ship that fans never seem to tire of.

Today we have some Dragon Ball fan art to share, which will touch a lot of’ hearts. Here’s one fan’s rendition of what Vegeta and Bulma’s wedding would’ve looked like!

This artwork was done by @itsmandymo as a commission for a Tumblr follower who is apparently a huge Dragon Ball fan (and is possibly set to tie the knot, as well). It’s a gorgeous vision of how beautiful Bulma would look on her wedding day, and how regal Prince Vegeta would look taking her hand. According to this artist interpretation, Vegeta would’ve also done quite a few squats to tighten up his glutes before his wedding day – because the work definitely shows!

Of course, some Dragon Ball fans may be quick to snap about the continuity error that is clearly present in this artwork (aside from the idea that Vegeta would ever endure a wedding ceremony) – namely that when Vegeta and Bulma got married, Goku was dead!

In the Dragon Ball Z anime, Vegeta and Bulma never have an official wedding day, and the actual pathway of their relationship is kind of murky (and scandalous). It’s hinted that they had a fling more so than a ‘ship during the Android / Cell Saga, which resulted in Trunk being born. However, it’s in the span of years after the Cell Games and before Majin Buu’s arrival that Bulma and Vegeta actually settled down together. Goku is dead in that time period, so there would be no way he could appear at their wedding, unless he was sporting a halo over his head. As @itsmandymo explains it: “…yes, I know #Goku should be dead here. I drew him anyway.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

