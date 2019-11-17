Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Tackles Vegeta’s Genderbent Twin

These days, it isn’t hard finding a Dragon Ball cosplay. From casual fans to the most hardcore, otakus have some sort of outfit which pays tribute to their favorite characters. For some, that cosplay is all about Goku, but there are those who prefer a different sort of Saiyan. People like Alehikaru Cosplay seem to lean towards Vegeta, and they proved as much with a gorgeous cosplay.

Taking to Instagram, Alehikaru Cosplay posted a photo the other day paying tribute to Vegeta. The fan decided to dig up their first Vegeta cosplay and bid it farewell with a final Dragon Ball photoshoot.

“These photos say farewell to my first Vegeta cosplay. I will not be using it again as it is very old and finished. I infinitely loved this cosplay, and you cannot imagine how happy I was when I wore it for the first time.”

As you can see above, the impressive cosplay gives a take on Vegeta from the Saiyan saga of Dragon Ball Z. Vegeta still has his tail in tact, and he’s wearing a very memorable suit. For the most part, the outfit is the same, but the Saiyan armor is lacking some padding on the shoulders. Its bust has also been changed into a more feminine cut, but the rest works itself out.

Of course, the hair is very different. This genderbent look prefers a more toned-down aesthetic. There is no hairspray in sight, so Vegeta is enjoying some hair down. If the Saiyan were to have a sister, it is likely she’d wear something similar to this, but an updo might work better in battle. Goku may be sweet, but there is no telling when an opponent might try to grab hair when a scuffle gets rough.

Do you like this take on Vegeta? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

