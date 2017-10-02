‘Dragon Ball Z’ Voice Actor Ryuji Saikachi Passes Away

The anime fandom is in mourning today after the loss of a vetted Japanese voice actor. According to new reports, Ryuji Saikachi passed on September 29 from congestive heart failure. The actor was 89-years-old.

If you are not familiar with Saikachi’s name, then you have probably heard his voice in one or two anime series. The actor had a long career in Japan and lent his voice to dozens of projects. Saikachi is best-known for voicing the Grand Kai in Dragon Ball Z and the film Dragon Ball Z Movie 12: Fukkatsu no Fusion!! Gokuu to Vegeta.

Saikachi has starred in other projects aside from Dragon Ball Z. The actor starred in anime titles like Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Lupin III: Part II, Monster, Ranma 1/2, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Yu Yu Hakusho. Saikachi also had roles in Castle in the Sky and Anne of Green Gables.

Outside of anime, Saikachi did dub work for Disney films and even lent his voice to the Kingdom Hearts franchise. The actor dubbed Rafiki’s voice in The Lion King for Japanese audiences and reprised his role for Kingdom Hearts II.

Our thoughts are with Saikachi’s loved ones at this time.

