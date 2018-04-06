‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fans Are Recreating Yamcha’s Most Infamous Moment

Yamcha’s death in Dragon Ball Z is one of the longest running gags in the anime fandom, and the image of the character lying in a crater has become synonymous with failure and mediocrity (and bluntless) of his major loss.

At Funimation’s booth at C2E2 Convention in Chicago, fans are able to recreate Yamcha’s famous death pose and the initial results (which Funimation has shared on Reddit and Twitter) are hilarious.

In the Saiyan arc of Dragon Ball Z, Nappa toys with the Z Warriors by growing Saibamen, little green aliens that emerge from the ground like plants. Using these creatures to fight in his stead, the first to challenge these aliens is Yamcha. After a (hilariously) too close fight with the Saibaman, it latches onto him and kamikazes in order to take out Yamcha. Thus, resulting in the famous image of Yamcha in a crater.

While Yamcha has (deservedly) been the butt of jokes in the series among fans, the character himself is having a great 2018 so far. Not only did the character translate well into the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game (in which he finally turns the tables on Nappa), the long awaited fan-comic/parody manga where a fan is reincarnated into the body of Yamcha and sets out to be the strongest in the Dragon Ball Z universe.

But even with these big advances for the character, his death during the Saiyan arc (and in subsequent arcs afterword) will remain as strong of a joke as when fans first made fun of it years ago.

