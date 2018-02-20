Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece Actor Ed Blaylock Passes Away

This weekend, the anime community has found itself in mourning following the loss of a beloved voice actor. A few days ago, a radio station based in Dallas, TX revealed that its host Ed Blaylock had passed away. The talent, who was also well-known amongst anime fans for his vocal work, passed on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Blaylock was 64.

Here is what the radio station had to say about the actor’s passing:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague, Ed Blaylock. Ed has been on air at WRR in various capacities for more than a decade, mostly as our evening host. He lost a long and fierce fight with cancer last night, surrounded by friends and family. Rest in peace, Ed.”

For anime fans, they will recognize Blaylock’s voice from his notable works on anime series like One Piece and Fullmetal Alchemist. The actor played Sengoku in the former anime while Blaylock signed on to play Fuhrer King Bradley in the latter. The voice actor played the imposing villain for both Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Outside of those series, Blaylock had other experiences within the anime industry. He voiced characters in shows like Barakamon, Overlord, Tokyo Ghoul, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, Case Closed, A Certain Magical Index, Toriko, and Fairy Tail.

Beyond his anime work, Baylot has a long career within the radio industry. He worked as a weekday announcer for WRR 101 in the evenings. Blaylock worked for that particular station for over a decade, and he also appeared in stage plays around Dallas.

Our thoughts and well-wishes go out to Blaylock’s loved one at this time.

