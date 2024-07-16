Elden Ring Goes Hard With Epic Anime Teaser Trailer: Watch

Elden Ring once again took the video game by storm this summer with the release of its first DLC, Shadow of The Erdtree. While the story of Elden Ring is one that is enigmatic to say the least, this hasn’t stopped the From Software entry from finding its way into the world of manga. While there has yet to be an official announcement that the successful game will be receiving its own anime adaptation in the future, that isn’t stopping fan animators from taking matters into their own hands. In a flashy new trailer, fan studio Steins Alter Productions has shown anime and game fans alike their take on the Lands Between.

For those who might not be familiar with Elden Ring, the game follows in the footsteps of previous From Software titles including Demon Souls, Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne. Universally thought of as one of the most difficult games of all time, Elden Ring players typically learn more about the world through mysterious artifacts and information gleaned from Non-Playable characters. The Shadow of The Erdtree added plenty of challenges and new lore for players to face head-on, though From Software has remained tight-lipped regarding future DLCs examining the Lands Between.

Elden Ring The Anime

Those expecting a full fan-made Elden Ring anime might be disappointed by the news that Steins Alter Productions is teasing a five-minute short. Even still, the preview takes the chance to animate some of the biggest characters that helped make the From Software game. While this might not have the opportunity to dive deep into the Lands Between, the fan project clearly has the goods when it comes to adapting the beloved game.

Elden Ring has released several manga series so far, including Elden Ring: Distant Stories From The Lands Between, Elden Ring: Become Lord, and Elden Ring: The Road To The Erdtree. The stories have ranged from deadly serious to comedic, especially when it comes to The Road To The Erdtree which adds some levity to a world that is severely lacking in laughs.

If you want to learn more about Elden Ring: The Road To The Erdtree, here’s how the manga series is officially described, “The epic and foreboding world of the award-winning video game Elden Ring gets turned on its head in this absurd comedy adventure! Follow Aseo the Tarnished as he begins his journey through the Lands Between on the long, looong road to becoming the next Elden Lord. What Aseo lacks in strength, speed, intelligence, charisma, skill, experience, intuition, and common sense, he makes up for in…uhhh…”