Elden Ring: Stories from a Distant Land Between Manga Shares First Look

The Lands Between isn't just returning in the video game world, as a new Elden Ring manga is on the way.

Elden Ring is set to return this month with the arrival of the first DLC, Shadow of The Erdtree, on consoles and PCs. Set to further explore the "Lands Between" in the new video game experience, the gaming medium isn't the only place that the From Software universe is being explored. Elden Ring: Stories From a Distant Land Between is set to arrive this summer and will explore not only new parts of the universe, but will also add a new genre to the world.

This upcoming series won't be the first time that we've seen an Elden Ring manga, as Elden Ring: The Road To The Erdtree by Nikiichi Tobita first explored the fictional locale. Here's how Amazon describes the series, "The epic and foreboding world of the award-winning video game Elden Ring gets turned on its head in this absurd comedy adventure! Follow Aseo the Tarnished as he begins his journey through the Lands Between on the long, looong road to becoming the next Elden Lord. What Aseo lacks in strength, speed, intelligence, charisma, skill, experience, intuition, and common sense, he makes up for in...uhhh…"

Elden Ring But Comedy?

Elden Ring: Stories From a Distant Land Between will present itself as a comedy rather than the usual bleak landscape that is a part of the From Software outing. The short stories that make up this anthology will focus more on the "non-playable characters" in a more humorous light than what players might have witnessed in the game itself. The series is set to arrive on July 4th next month, shortly following the release of the downloadable content for the video game itself.

New "ELDEN RING" What-if Comedy Manga Series titled "Elden Ring – Stories from a Distant Land Between" by Haruichi will start on Comic Hu Web on July 4, 2024!



What-If Comedic Short Stories about the NPC of the Elden Ring world.



(Elden Ring – Touki Hazama no Monogatari)



Image ©… pic.twitter.com/GA7W96amzO — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) June 4, 2024

Presently, there has been no word on Elden Ring receiving an anime adaptation, though the universe certainly has an environment that would be prime to explore in the medium. From Software has prided itself on creating enigmatic, epic landscapes with not just Elden Ring, but with the likes of Demon Souls, Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne. Perhaps at some point in the future, we'll see one or more of these universes hit the anime medium. Luckily, gamers won't have to wait long to hop back into the world as Shadow of The Erdtree will arrive on June 21st.

Want to stay up to date on the anime prospects of the Lands Between? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Elden Ring.