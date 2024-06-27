Elden Ring Manga Enters Hiatus so Its Artist Can Binge DLC

Elden Ring has more than earned its reputation as one of gaming's biggest titles. Released in February 2022, the Bandai Namco title has become one of the best-selling games of all time, and it has birthed an entire universe. These days, there are even manga tackling the Elden Ring Universe, and one of its best series is now on hiatus all because of the game's first DLC release.

I mean, after all, the manga's team needs to do some research. Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree was posted earlier this month, and now Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree is taking a hiatus so its creator can play the DLC.

According to Nikiichi Tobita, the artist has put down his pen for his controller all thanks to the DLC release. Elden Ring: The Road to Erdtree is now on hiatus, and the manga has yet to announce its return date. As you can imagine, fans of the title are eager for its return, but Tobita will not resume work until he's finished the DLC from front to back.

After all, the Elden Ring manga is pretty closely tied to the DLC. Both projects put the Erdtree center stage, so it makes sense that Tobita is taking a break. He's doing some professional development with the DLC, so let's hope he is having a good time with the update.

If you are not familiar with anything Elden Ring, well – the game is easy to find. From console to PC, Elden Ring brings the best of fantasy and role-playing drama to life. With more than 25 million copies sold to date, Elden Ring is thriving, and its first DLC drop is hopefully the first of many to come.

