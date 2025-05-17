One of the Biggest Action Webtoons Could Be Getting an Anime Next

Manhwa adapted into anime have been causing quite a stir in the last few years, with anime fans simply unable to get enough of these gorgeous, vibrant stories brought to life. As such, Webtoon has been planning an avalanche of anime adaptations for quite some time, with a whopping 20 projects reportedly in the works. Even though it hasn’t been long since, Webtoon is seemingly already making good on this promise, as fans may soon be getting an anime adaptation of one of Webtoon’s best action series, and it’s arguably just as good as Omniscient Reader.

According to a post on X by @MangaMoguraRE, Eleceed may be getting an anime adaptation soon, as the series recently launched a new anime-specific website. Though an official announcement has yet to be made, it likely won’t be too long before fans get confirmation, as even Omniscient Reader similarly launched a web domain before officially announcing the anime was in the works earlier this year.

With over 398 million views on Webtoon and over 2 million subscribers, Eleceed, as some may be surprised to learn, comes from the creator of Noblesse, another megapopular webtoon, which was also adapted into an anime by Production I.G. back in 2020. While Son Jeho provides the story, Eleceed’s charming art comes from Girls of the Wild’s ZHENA. The series essentially follows the hijinks of a deadly assassin named Kayden trapped in the body of a fat tabby cat and a kind young man named Jiwoo as they fight the forces of evil, so to speak. Though only tagged as an action series, Eleceed is so much more behind its charming premise, with a healthy dose of comedy, good character development, excellent character designs, and, of course, plenty of cats.

While Noblesse’s anime adaptation received quite a lukewarm reception from fans, Eleceed could finally set things right. The series is easily one of the best series on Webtoon at the moment and could very well be the next big manhwa-turned-anime sensation. The series is exceptionally good at winning readers over with only a few chapters, and there’s no reason to doubt the anime could do the same if adapted well. Nonetheless, with anime adaptations of both Omniscient Reader and Eleceed on the way, Webtoon definitely has an exciting year planned ahead.

Source: @MangaMoguraRE on X.