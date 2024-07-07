Omniscient Reader Anime Announced

Omniscient Reader will be making the jump to screens as the webtoon gets brand new anime adaptation now coming to Crunchyroll! With the success of releases like Solo Leveling (which is already in the works on Season 2) and Tower of God (which has a Season 2 now airing this Summer), fans of Korean webtoons have a much longer list of franchises they would want to see get fully animated next. One of the series that’s been catching a lot of waves with fans lately due its central gimmick is Sing Shong’s Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, or now Omniscient Reader.

Crunchyroll took the stage during Anime Expo 2024 to reveal their upcoming slate of new anime projects they currently have in the works for a release with the service, and one of their big announcements is a new webtoon series. Omniscient Reader has yet to reveal much about its anime production as of the time of this initial announcement, but you can check out the first teaser trailer for the anime in the video above along with the new poster that you can find below.

First poster for Omniscient Reader anime

What Is Omniscient Reader?

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint was a Webtoon (that you can check out online here) from Sing Shong and Sleepy-C that originally released chapters from 2018-2020. It’s a new webcomic series that’s been picking up steam with fans, and now a new anime adaptation is in the works for Aniplex and Crunchyroll. While there is no production staff, studio, or release date plans for the Onniscient Reader anime as of the time of this publication, it will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian subcontinent.

As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases Omniscient Reader as such, “Dokja was an average office worker whose sole interest was reading his favorite web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.’ But when the novel suddenly becomes reality, he is the only person who knows how the world will end. Armed with this realization, Dokja uses his understanding to change the course of the story, and the world, as he knows it.”

With the success of webcomics eventually leading to new anime adaptations, there are all sorts of potential new franchises that could be coming our way!