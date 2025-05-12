Attack on Titan’s True Successor Is a Post-Apocalyptic Manhwa (And It’s Now on Webtoon)

If you’re a fan of Attack on Titan and want to find a new series that embodies the feeling of a world that’s faced an event that changes the way you live, and the threat of monstrous creatures, then look no further. However, right now, you’ll have to settle for reading the series as a manhwa instead of watching it as an anime—although an adaptation is never out of the question when Webtoon is involved. Still, Leviathan is worth checking out for anybody who likes Attack on Titan. It’s not a direct sequel to Attack on Titan or anything like that, but it has all the qualities needed to be a spiritual successor.

If you have used Toomics in the past, you might’ve come across Leviathan when the complete series was still available on the site. However, you’ll find that Leviathan is no longer available on Toomics, which is quite unfortunate. For the time being, your only legitimate option to enjoy Leviathan is through Webtoon. The series quietly joined the platform on February 13th, 2025, but deserves far more fanfare for its lauded run as an aquatic post-apocalyptic battle for survival.

The Premise of Leviathan

An action-packed post-apocalyptic manhwa, Leviathan is set in a world where rain has fallen for the past 70 years, leaving it submerged in water. Well, now that the planet is submerged, humanity has to figure out how to survive living at sea, but that’s not simple when mutated creatures called “leviathans” have started appearing, threatening to wipe out humans. The series follows Bota and Rita, a pair of siblings, across a journey that includes over 100 chapters of figuring out how to survive in a world that wants them dead.

Although Leviathan is a completed series, you can only read up to about chapter 39 right now on Webtoon, and that’s including Fast Pass episodes, which you have to pay to unlock. New chapters are currently released every Friday, so one Fast Pass episode becomes a normal chapter that you can read for free, and the newest chapter is added to Fast Pass.

Webtoon does have a tendency to put a series on hiatus when it reaches the end of a season, then bring it back after that break with the new season. So, it’s possible that you’ll reach a point where you’re caught up on content and end up taking a forced break with the release structure that Webtoon uses rather often. Of course, since Leviathan is completed, Webtoon could skip the hiatus between seasons.

Leviathan on Webtoon and What Happened to Toomics

The most likely explanation for Leviathan switching platforms is that Toomics could’ve let their licensing rights lapse. However, Toomics has also been declining in terms of quality and the types of content that you find on it, which leads to readers seeking other websites to use as their primary choice for manhwa, with Webtoon being one of the biggest options. Plus, Webtoon is rather good at warning you about the kind of content that’s contained in various series, making it easy for you to avoid any subjects that you might be uncomfortable reading about.

For all its positives, there’s one big negative impact that comes with Leviathan now being on Webtoon: the paywall. Previously, subscribers had access to the entirety of Leviathan on Toomics once it completed its run. Now, you can’t legally access the full series, and about half of the currently available content is behind a paywall on Webtoon due to the Fast Pass set-up. It’s especially disappointing if you’re looking to re-read Leviathan as one of your favorite manhwa, but you now have to read it in increments since the full series was taken down and you have the limits of Webtoon. Webtoon isn’t an inherently bad platform, and it’s important to support creators—assuming that they receive a portion of the Fast Pass money—but it’s definitely upsetting to have a full, free series end up becoming limited by release dates and paywalls.

On the bright side, you still have Attack on Titan movies and other content available to you while you wait for the latest chapter of Leviathan to be put on Webtoon. It also stops you from rushing to binge-read the entire series in a single sitting, and for some people, that means they won’t neglect tasks that need to be done for the sake of finding out what happens next in Leviathan. Still, if you like Attack on Titan, you need to at least give the free chapters of Leviathan a chance. It truly is the successor you could be looking for.