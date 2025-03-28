Solo Leveling Dominates The Streaming World In New Report

Solo Leveling has become a force of nature within the anime realm. To date, you can’t escape seeing countless memes and fans fawning over Jinwoo Sung online as the A-1 Pictures’ series looks to end its second season. Thanks to Jinwoo riding high on the defeat of Beru the black ant on Jeju Island, the anime protagonist has some more good news coming his way before we bid adieu to season two. Solo Leveling fans aren’t just hyping up the series on social media, they are pushing the series to amazing heights on several big streaming services.

In an earth-shattering new social media post, Solo Leveling’s second season has helped the anime adaptation take some top spots within some familiar streaming platforms. In Japan, Jinwoo’s saga has made the top ten rankings of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. While you might not be aware of these global streaming services, the A-1 Pictures production has also risen to the top of the charts for platforms including U-NEXT, ABEMA, DMM TV, Lemino, and TELASA to name a few. While a third season has yet to be confirmed at this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that further stories from the South Korean Manwha will be brought to the screen.

Solo Leveling: What Is To Come?

A-1 Pictures

Now that the biggest fight of Solo Leveling’s second season is finished, the season finale will see Jinwoo looking to the future as his status has been revealed to the world. Hopefully, some of the lingering plotlines, such as the status of Sung’s father, will be further explored before we have to say goodbye to the popular anime series once again. Based on how many arcs remain in the source material, we might see around two more seasons of the anime adaptation should A-1 stick to the original story’s plot. Luckily, there are far more journeys ahead for this universe.

Currently, the sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is following the son of Jinwoo on a journey that sees him encountering challenges that might have even thrown Sung for a loop. Seeing this story animated my be years away at this point but if A-1 Productions wants to keep focusing on this anime universe, there will be plenty of arcs to adapt once the main series ends. Solo Leveling has become a powerhouse in the anime universe and we can’t wait to see what Jinwoo’s future holds as it dominates the streaming world.

