Netflix’s ‘Erased’ Adaptation Is Out Now

Kei Sanbe’s Erased was one of the better received anime series of the last few years, and after the live-action adaptation was announced, fans have been enthusiastically waiting for the series to hit Netflix.

Luckily, the series is indeed now available for streaming on Netflix. The series spans 12 episodes running for thirty minutes each and also offers an English language dub for the series. Fans indeed criticized the anime adaptation for the lackluster ending, but they are hopeful that a more streamlined adaptation of the manga would make for a more fulfilling conclusion.

Ten Shimoyama – who directed the live-action adaptation of SHINOBI – Heart Under Blade – will direct the series, helped along by scripts from Tomomi Okubo. For an extra added layer of authenticity, the series will be filmed in 4K in Hokkaido’s Tomakomai City, the setting of the original manga.

The live-action cast includes the 29 year old Yuki Furukawa, who shares the same age as the main character Satoru, who has appeared in Itazura na Kiss and Laughing Under the Clouds. Other notable leads include Mio Yuki – who will portray Satoru’s co-worker Airi Katagiri – who has appeared in Death Note and As the Gods Will.

For those unfamiliar with Erased, the story follows 29 year old Satoru Fujinuma, a struggling manga artist working a dead-end pizza delivery job. He’s unhappy with his current life until it’s thrown completely into disarray when his mother uncovers the activities of a serial killer and is murdered for it. He then discovers a mysterious latent power: the ability to turn back time 18 years before any life-changing event. When he figures out that the events of the past – the disappearance and death of his classmate Kayo Hinazuki – have a connection to his current trouble, Satoru tries his best to change his future.

Kei Sanbe’s original manga ran from 2012 until 2016, with a spin-off Boku dake ga Inai Machi Re running June until November that year. A feature-length live adaptation also debuted in Japan last year, and the live-action series debuted worldwide on December 15 on Netflix’s streaming service.The anime adaptation of the series premiered in January 2016 and ran for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America licensed the series in the West with Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and FunimationNow, simulcasting the series with English subtitles. You can currently find an English dub of the show streaming on Hulu.