Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Cast Resumes Voice Work

Neon Genesis Evangelion has certainly come back to the limelight in the last year as more fans than ever have been introduced to the series thanks to its distribution on Netflix, and it’s a great time to jump into the series too given that the long-awaited fourth film is finally moving along. After an on-and-off production for the film lasting nearly a decade, things have been moving forward at a steady place now that the film has a concrete release of Summer 2020 in Japan.

Although there was a brief break, voice over work for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has resumed as the official Twitter account for Studio Khara shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film with director Hideaki Anno, Megumi Ogata (the voice behind Shinji Ikari), and Fumihiko Tachiki (voice of Gendo Ikari) celebrating the resumed work on the film. There’s even a look at Anno’s copy of the script.

Scheduled for a release in Japan on June 20th, there is currently no word on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0‘s release in other territories. There have been a few looks at the film released since production on the film resumed. With brief teaser trailers and even a special 10 minutes of the film previewed in France, the film is looking more solid than ever. The release of the fourth film is a much more exciting prospect than before now as it’s been confirmed that Hideaki Anno will be working on Shin Ultraman, an updated take on the Ultraman franchise in the vein of Shin Godzilla, after the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.