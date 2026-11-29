Right after the finale of the Hashira Training Arc, Demon Slayer announced a trilogy of films to adapt the Infinity Castle Arc, the longest and most intense arc in the manga. The final phase of the manga is split into two parts: the Infinity Castle and the Sunrise Countdown. While it’s unclear if the Sunrise Countdown will be adapted into a movie or a TV season, at the very least, fans can expect to enjoy all the exciting fights in the Infinity Castle Arc on the big screen. The anime released the first installment of the trilogy last year, and it became a smashing hit all across the globe.

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However, while the anime has yet to adapt a majority of the story, the manga has long since reached its conclusion. Demon Slayer‘s finale was extremely controversial at the time due to many tragic deaths that happened during the final battle against the demons. As the strongest in the entire Corps, the Hashira have always been on the front lines, and the final battle wasn’t any different.

Demon Slayer Didn’t Do Justice to Many Hashira in the Final Arc

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The Sengoku era was known as the golden age of the Corps, but no one else awakened their Marks in about 500 years before Tanjiro Kamado, a user of the Sun Breathing Technique, joined the Corps again. As a result, all the Hashira except Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui awakened, but out of them, only Giyu and Sanemi survived the final battle. Gyomei awakened his Mark despite being over the age of 25, so it gave some hope of the curse being lifted, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries and drew his final breath in the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

As the Sound Hashira, Uzui had a crucial role in the Entertainment District Arc. Right after the Mugen Train Arc, when Tanjiro and his friends were training diligently, they came across Uzui, who was looking for lower-ranking Demon Slayers to help with a mission. Following a series of events, Uzui and the others ended up fighting Upper Moon Six, Gyutaro, who shared his powers with his sister Daki. The fight was brutal, and the animation is still unmatched.

He suffered grave injuries, including poisoning, losing his left hand and eye. As a dual sword wielder, continuing to work as a Demon Slayer would’ve been increasingly difficult. Although he could’ve chosen to go down the dangerous path, he decided to retire peacefully and live the rest of his life with his wives. As a Shinobi turned Demon Slayer, Uzui spent most of his life fighting, but he finally managed to live on his own terms. He continued to help the Corps out with training and protecting Nezuko during the battle.

Do you think Demon Slayer should have focused more on the Hashira before wrapping up the story? Is there any personal favorite you wanted to see more from? Share your thoughts in the comments below!







