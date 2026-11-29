Now that the Battle of Gods Arc is over, there’s no denying that the highly anticipated remake anime has been a huge disappointment. Dragon Ball Super returned last month as part of the Fall 2026 lineup, with a remake version of the previous arcs instead of continuing the story with a sequel. The Galactic Patrol Arc is already confirmed, but it will take a while for the anime to be released. In the meantime, Toei Animation decided to keep fans busy with the remake version that features polished visuals compared to the original series. The remake is following the original story written by Akira Toriyama, the original manga creator who serves as the writer of Dragon Ball Super.

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The Battle of the Gods is already concluded in the remake, and it’s obvious the new version is simply too different from the original considering how the entire series is redrawn from scratch. Following the battle between Goku and Beerus, the anime is now focusing on the franchise’s most iconic villain, Frieza, who is making a comeback after his defeat in the main story. While the anime remake has been confusing fans with questionable choices, there’s one thing it did much better than expected.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Highlights Frieza’s Psychological Torment in His Hell

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Before his defeat in Dragon Ball Z, Frieza was a galactic tyrant who committed all kinds of atrocities one could imagine. Which is why it’s no surprise that he ended up in hell, one that is specially designed for him. The Resurrection F movie and the original series turned his hell into a lighthearted gag, as it could be seen how annoyed Frieza is by being surrounded by teddy bears, fairies, and flowers. For someone who spent his entire life trampling on others and seeking destruction, there could be no better hell than him being trapped in a cocoon while being forced to watch teddy bears and fairies dancing around with cheerful music.

The previous versions didn’t hold back on the bright versions, making the scene even funnier than it should be. However, the remake turned it into a sinister atmosphere by featuring shadowy figures and toy-like creatures with glowing red eyes. Nothing about the plot has changed, but the difference is in perspective. While the previous versions depict his hell from a viewer’s point of view, the remake focuses on Frieza’s psychological torment. The visuals in the remake didn’t hold back on highlighting the extent of Frieza’s suffering, who is haunted by the memories of his defeat, all the while being forced to watch the dancing and jumping around.

This is one change that fans never saw coming, and it really is for the better to focus on Frieza’s POV rather than our own. Frieza is often considered the most iconic villain in the Dragon Ball franchise, and he has finally made his return to seek revenge against Goku and the others for his humiliating defeat. The anime has commenced the Resurrection F Arc, and we might see more changes down the line.

Do you think Dragon Ball Super: Beerus can turn things around this time with more improvements instead of confusing fans like the Battle of Gods Arc did? Share your thoughts in the comments below.