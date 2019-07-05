Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Poster Released

Neon Genesis Evangelion may currently be experiencing a revival thanks to its recent worldwide release on Netflix, but it’s not exactly like fans of the series have forgotten about the franchise either. In fact, it’s still very much alive as fans have been waiting for the release of the fourth film in the series for a very, very long time. The fourth film was confirmed to be in production earlier this year, and is currently slated for a release sometime in 2020.

To help cement that this is finally happening, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 (alternatively known as Shin Evangelion Gekijo-ban :||) will be streaming a special clip showing off the first few minutes of the upcoming film. It’s also shared the first poster at the recent Japan Expo 2019, and you can check out the display below.

In these photos shared by @Spytrue on Twitter, fans can see that the first teaser poster for the upcoming film is as dark and mysterious as fans have come to know from the franchise. There’s very little to be gleamed in terms of actual detail, but it does tease an ominous “END.” At Japan Expo 2019 in Paris, the film will be holding a special “Shin Evangelion Gekijoban AVANT 1 (Beginning 10 Minutes 40 Seconds 00 Frame) 0706 Version” screening which will show the first minutes of the film before its title card.

Fans are currently waiting to see if this special clip will be available outside of this expo and other select places around the globe, but ComicBook.com will keep you updated should the clip be released online officially.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.