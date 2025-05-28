Evangelion Announces New Festival For 30th Anniversary

Anime fans are approaching the thirtieth anniversary of Neon Genesis Evangelion, the anime mech franchise that remains in the conversation for many when it comes to discussing the greatest anime of all time. Following the latest release of Evangelion 3.0: Thrice Upon A Time, no news has been released as of the writing of this article regarding the EVA pilots returning for a sequel and/or spin-off series. Luckily, this fact isn’t stopping the franchise from creator Hideaki Anno from celebrating its big anniversary as the 30th Anniversary won’t just receive an exhibit but its own festival.

Opening up an official website for the 30th anniversary festival, which you can check out by clicking here, Neon Genesis Evangelion shared the following description, “The “Evangelion” series will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025 since the TV broadcast of “Neon Genesis Evangelion” in 1995. This event is a chance to enjoy the “Evangelion” series from various angles as a culmination of the anniversary planning that will continue from 2025. A variety of content is planned, including exhibits, stage events, and merchandise sales. This will be an anniversary festival where we can celebrate the 30th anniversary together with all the fans who support “Evangelion“! Further details and ticket information will be announced in the summer of 2025. Please look forward to the event!”

The Evangelion Exhibit

For those looking for more information on the upcoming 30th anniversary Evangelion exhibit, the official site also shared details on the event that will be held from February 21st to the 23rd in Japan. Here’s how the official breaks down the event arriving in 2026, “The exhibition will be themed around the past, present, and future. We plan to feature entertainment that can be enjoyed by fans of the “Evangelion” series as well as those who have never seen the original work, as well as booths with collaborating companies, and other content that will cover “Evangelion” from multiple angles for both domestic and international audiences.”

Alongside the exhibit, the official site for the 30th anniversary has revealed that a “popular concert” titled the “Evangelion Wind Symphony” will unveil a new live performance project. Said project will include live music and special videos, along with a special stage that will see performer Yoko Takahashi performing “Cruel Angel’s Thesis.”

Evangelion’s Mysterious Future

Of course, Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno currently has his hands full with another mech franchise as the prolific artist is working on Gundam GQuuuuuuX with Bandai Namco Filmworks. While nothing has been set in stone, Anno has hinted at the idea that new Evangelion projects are in the works, stating “someone other than [himself]” might be helming the project.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the world of NERV? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Neon Genesis Evangelion and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.