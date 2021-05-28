Evangelion Staff Went Skydiving for Research on Final Film

✖

There have been plenty of stories in the past of movies wherein creators and actors will go to extreme lengths in order to get their minds within the tales they are hoping to create, and it seems as if the employees of Studio Khara took to skydiving to better animate one of the most insane battles in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. While there still is no news regarding a potential North American release for the final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, there are plenty of NERV fans in the West crossing their fingers that news will drop soon.

Studio Khara shared several pictures and videos with regards to their animators taking the plunge by skydiving in order to give themselves a better idea of how one of the biggest battles of the film will take place, making sure that the final Evangelion film will go out with a bang:

