Evangelion Staff Went Skydiving for Research on Final Film
There have been plenty of stories in the past of movies wherein creators and actors will go to extreme lengths in order to get their minds within the tales they are hoping to create, and it seems as if the employees of Studio Khara took to skydiving to better animate one of the most insane battles in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. While there still is no news regarding a potential North American release for the final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, there are plenty of NERV fans in the West crossing their fingers that news will drop soon.
Studio Khara shared several pictures and videos with regards to their animators taking the plunge by skydiving in order to give themselves a better idea of how one of the biggest battles of the film will take place, making sure that the final Evangelion film will go out with a bang:
#シンエヴァ 上映中
【制作こぼれ話）
sn202c018
空中落下戦のシーンのため、総監督からのお勧めもあり、担当クリエイター達でスカイダイビングをし、実際の落下を体感、参考映像を収録、
現実味のある画面作りを目指した。
「アニメではなくドキュメンタリー感のあるカメラワークにしたい」May 21, 2021
ここです
一方その頃…May 21, 2021
同シーンの制作を共にする他社チームも、スカイダイビング体験施設に足を運ばれ、アニメーターさん自らによる体感や、インストラクターさんのデモンストレーションを撮影し、画面参考として下さいました#シンエヴァ 上映中
（閉館中エリアの皆様へ…— (株)カラー 2号機 (@khara_inc2) May 21, 2021
入プレはキープしてありますので、追って何卒） pic.twitter.com/8XuSF6CLY3
