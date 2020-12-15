Evangelion: Former Gainax Director Sentenced to Jail in Sexual Assault Case

✖

Last year, it was reported a former executive at Gainax had been brought up on charges fo sexual assault. Now, a new report from Japan confirms Tomohiro Maki has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. The former president was sentenced a year after being arrested in December 2019 on suspicion of committing indecent acts with an actress who was contracted to his production company at the time.

According to the court reports, Maki coerced the actress to take nude photos as a way to prepare her for the entertainment industry. The actress also claims Maki touched and massaged her inappropriately during their meetings.

Maki's sentence has been a long time coming, and he is not the only Gainax exec impacted by this criminal case. Gainax's board members and auditor all resigned after maki was arrested, and Groundworks' representative director Yasuhiro Kamimura was brought in to oversee the studios last December.

As for the victim in this situation, she admits she was naive when told to take nude photographs, and she was led to believe Maki's inappropriate messages to her were all necessary in show business. The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she was a late teen during this time and wasn't taken seriously when she refused Maki's advances. The last year has riddled the victim with anxiety, but she hopes this sentence will prevent other actress from experiencing this situation themselves.

If you are wondering how this case may impact Neon Genesis Evangelion, it does not. The studio is famous for having produced the hit series, but creator Hideaki Anno took Evangelion with him to his own production studio Khara. Anno very publicly distanced himself and his work from Gainax after Maki was arrested as the exec had no hand in the anime. And in later interviews, Anno made is clear he left Gainax back in 2007 gladly given his now-soured view of the studio.

