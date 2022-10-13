Netflix's New Horror Anime is Now Online

The spooky season is upon us once again and the anime medium has some options for animation fans that are looking to send some chills up their spines. With Adult Swim releasing the creepy story known as Housing Complex C earlier this month, Netflix has released a new anime series, Exception, which gives viewers a science fiction setting where terrifying creatures are lying in wait for an unsuspecting crew. As the anime streaming wars continue, Netflix is coming out the gate swinging with their original productions that continue to hit the platform.

You can check out Netflix's new horror anime by clicking here, with the Official Twitter Account for the streaming service spreading the news as well:

what makes us... "human"?



exception is now available on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pE7vTcC9ee — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 13, 2022

In a recent interview with Netflix, the series' musical composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, had this to say when it came to this creepy new series:

"I've always liked science fiction and when I read the script, it made me want to see it visualized so I decided to participate. (Thoughts about the series:) We live in a time when cloning and other gene manipulation technology is advanced but the questions that arise here are, 'What is life?' or 'What is humanity?' This work deals with these kinds of questions head on. I wanted to make the main theme song be a symphonic piece—the kind that has become a staple for sci-fi since Star Wars. I made the soundtrack as a whole be darkly ambient and worked towards making the entire soundtrack feel like one piece of music rather than separate by scene. That said, I did include a degree of harsh sounds in the fighting scenes. I was able to make a soundtrack that I like very much."

The official description of Netflix's latest anime series reads as such if you want a better idea of the terrifying scenario that Exception presents:

"In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew was created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship."