The Exclusive My Hero Academia Funko Pop Box is Back

Earlier this year, GameStop released a My Hero Academia-themed collector’s box that included five exclusive Funko items. Those items include an Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) Funko Pop, a Deku (Izuku Midoriya) in an All Might onesie Pop, an All Might pen, a Katsuiki Bakugo keychain, and a Shoto Todoroki pin.

The box quickly sold out online at GameStop, but if you missed it the first time, your second chance is happening right now. The My Hero Academia Funko Pop “Mystery” Box is available to order right here at ThinkGeek for the standard $29.99 while supplies last. It’s worth picking up for the Deku and Endeavor Pop figures alone – and, again, keep in mind that all of these Funko items are exclusive to this box.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko announced two exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop figures at New York Toy Fair back in February – the first being an awesome Full Cowl glow-in-the-dark version that is available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth. Popularity has pushed that pre-order back until July, so grab one before they sell out or the release date gets pushed back further. A Hot Topic exclusive version of the My Hero Academia Deku Pop figure is also available now.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.