EXO Goes Viral Over New Comeback Teaser

It has been awhile, but it looks like EXO is ready to return to the music charts. After a brief period of downtime, the popular Korean boy band has teased fans with their next comeback, and the teaser has already taken over social media.

Not long ago, EXO got fans buzzing when its official Twitter posted a mysterious teaser. The upload, which can be seen below, seems to signal EXO’s high-speed comeback is on the way.

The tweet includes a GIF of a car speedometer, and it shows the dial arcing to and fro. To one side of the meter, fans can see the letter ‘S’ while the other side features ‘EXO’.

Naturally, fans are excited about the teaser, and Twitter has reflected the hype. The hashtag #EXOComingSoon is on the Worldwide Trends list as is, and it just hit the number two spot.

For fans, this teaser is a long-awaited one as EXO has been quiet since their last winter album went live. Universe was released last December, and EXO followed up the release with a widely publicized performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics and the debut of their first full-length Japanese album. Now, it seems the SM Entertainment is ready to tackle a new Korean comeback, and fans are eager to hear what the band has in store for them.

So far, there is no word on what this comeback could look like, but fans don’t believe Lay will take part in the event. Not long ago, reports confirmed the Chinese artist is preparing to release his third album Namanana. Lay will make his U.S. debut with the album under the name Lay Zhang, and its first single “Give Me a Chance” will go live on October 5. Still, there are theories suggesting the K-pop act will have all 9 members take part in this new comeback; The brand-new teaser sees its dial stop at the number 9 in one shot, leaving fans to wonder whether Lay will juggle promotions for his solo career and EXO at the same time.

