EXO Releases Energetic New Music Video With “Electric Kiss”

EXO may be busy right now with awards season going on, but the k-pop act isn’t leaving its fans out to dry. Earlier today, the group dropped their music video for “Electric Kiss” on Youtube, and the track has got fans buzzing.

The new video, which can be seen above, is a shortened version of a complete one slated to debut next year. SM Entertainment first told fans EXO would be working towards a new comeback last month after the group’s first full Japanese album was announced. The record is slated to drop in January 2018, and “Electric Kiss” acts as its title track.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watching the music video, fans can see EXO stepped out with a feisty concept for the track. The single begins with a graphic logo that fades away as the members being at their various filming locations. Baekhyun is seen sitting atop a dismantled car before Kai comes in with a repeated verse. As the song continues, Suho, Xiumin, and the rest of EXO step into frame before their choreography kicks off in full.

And, yes – their dance is as sharp as any EXO has whipped out in the past. The song may be about an “Electric Kiss” but its dance is giving a shock to fans’ systems.

Over on Youtube, the new music video has reached over three million views in less than a day. Audiences are excited to watch the video’s full version once it gets released, but they will need to be patient. The complete MV is expected to drop closer to January 24 in honor of EXO’s upcoming album COUNTDOWN. The full-length CD will feature ten tracks done in Japanese, and you can check out their titles below:

01 Electric Kiss

02 Coming Over

03 Love Me Right～romantic universe～

04 LIGHTSABER

05 TACTIX

06 Into My World

07 Lovin’ You Mo’

08 Drop That

09 Run This

10 Cosmic Railway

If some of those tracks sound familiar to you, that is no mistake. EXO has previously released “Love me Right” and “LIGHTSABER” in Korean. It looks for the former track will be getting a remix for this Japanese remake, so here’s to hoping Sehun gets another iconic line like “Shawty, I’mma party to the sun down” in this take.

You loving EXO’s new track? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!