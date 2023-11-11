Netflix's Exploding Kittens Teaser Trailer Released

Exploding Kittens will be making the jump from its trading card game to screens with Netflix, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the teaser trailer for the new animated series! Created by Elan Lee, Matthew Inman, and Shane Small back in 2015, Exploding Kittens first started out life as a Kickstarter project before being fully funded and launched into a whole new realm of popularity in the years since. As the trading card game continues to grow, now it's going to expand in a whole new way with a new animated series now in the works.

First announced to be in production last Spring, Netflix has released the first look at the new Exploding Kittens animated series as part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 event this year. Coming to Netflix some time in 2024, the animated series stars Tom Ellis (Lucifer, so Ellis should know a thing or two about bringing a deity to life in a new way) as GodCat, God who is trapped in a kitten body. You can check out the first teaser trailer for Exploding Kittens in the video below:

What to Know About Exploding Kittens

Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment (King of the Hill, The Office, Beavis & Butt-Head) serve as executive producers alongside Elan Lee, Matthew Inman, and Shane Small, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group. Exploding Kittens is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time in 2024, but has not nailed down a more concrete release date as of the time of this writing.

As for what to expect from the new Exploding Kittens animated series, Netflix teases the new series as such, "The eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats. From the Executive Producers of Beavis & Butthead, King of the Hill, and The Office comes a new animated adult comedy series based on the popular card game 'EXPLODING KITTENS'".

What do you think of the first teaser trailer for Exploding Kittens? What do you wanted to see from an animated series taking on the popular trading card game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!