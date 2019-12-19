Fairy Tail Creator Spotlights Erza in New Sequel Sketch

Fairy Tail had a big year in 2019, but things have quieted down for the series in recent months. The magical show came to an end at long last when its final season wrapped. The manga finished well before the anime, but creator Hiro Mashima kept Fairy Tail alive thanks to a sequel. And thanks to a new post, fans are confident the new series will carry on into the new decade stronger than ever.

Taking to Twitter, Mashima got fans riled up when he posted a new sketch. The artist is well known for sharing artwork on social media, and it is often filled with fan-service. This time, Mashima forewent any nudity and instead honored two fan-favorite wizards with a classy Fairy Tail sketch.

As you can see below, the sketch in question shows Erza ready for battle. She is wearing a wrap around her chest and a pair of loose pants with flared cuffs. The bottoms have a fiery print to match, and Erza looks plenty intimidating with her giant katana.

Laxus is not quite as scary, but he does look rather perturbed. The wizard can be seen in profile with an eye staring straight at fans. His facial scar is open to anyone who glances at him, so fans are eager to see how this sketch turns out. The digital piece looks like it is still in-progress, so Mashima might include it in an upcoming chapter of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.