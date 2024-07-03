Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, The Elusive Samurai and More Are Coming to Crunchyroll This Summer

Crunchyroll has announced even more exclusives for the Summer 2024 anime season with the likes of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, The Elusive Samurai and more! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is now underway and that means we’re going to see a whole new wave of anime hitting over the course of the next few months. Crunchyroll previously revealed their first slate of exclusive reveals ahead of the start of the Summer, but now that it’s kicked in this week, Crunchyroll has revealed even more of their notable exclusive anime titles they will have on deck for the next few months.

With previous titles being licensed such as Tower of God, SHY Season 2 and more, Crunchyroll has locked down a new wave of exclusives that include the highly anticipated Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel anime, The Elusive Samurai, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, My Deer Friend Nokotan and more. You can get the breakdown of Crunchyroll’s newest Summer anime additions and their streaming release dates below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll’s Newest Summer 2024 Anime Exclusives

June 29

My Wife Has No Emotion

July 4

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells

Red Cat Ramen

July 5

Cardfight Vanguard Divinez Season 2

July 6

The Elusive Samurai

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools

July 7

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

July 9

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

July 14

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 13

August 7

True Beauty

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is definitely the big standout of this latest batch of exclusives (but certainly isn’t the only big release), and Crunchyroll begisn to teases what to expect from the new sequel anime as such, “Fairy Tail is a gathering of rowdy wizards renowned as the strongest guild in the Kingdom of Fiore. Its strongest party—comprised of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Grey, Erza, Wendy, and Carla—is preparing to undertake the legendary ‘100 Years Quest,’ a mission of even higher difficulty than S-Class quests. Natsu’s team earned special permission to attempt this quest after overcoming their life-or-death battles against the Black Wizard Zeref and the Black Dragon Acnologia.”

The synopsis continues with, “Their destination is the first wizard guild in history, Magia Dragon, located in the far northern continent of Guiltina. However, in the hundred years since Magia Dragon was founded, no one has ever succeeded in completing this particularly brutal quest. Their first visit to Guiltina brings Natsu’s team face-to-face with mysterious new towns, enigmatic new gods, and ominous new foes…”