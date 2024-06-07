Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Releases New Trailer

Following three hundred and twenty-eight anime episodes, Fairy Tail brought the adventures of Natsu and company to a close. Luckily, creator Hiro Mashima wasn't finished with exploring this fantasy anime world as a sequel series emerged in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Set to premiere next month on July 7th, the sequel series has shared a new look at the return of the anime adventurers that have become fan favorites since initially debuting in 2006.

The initial anime adaptation for Fairy Tail had several anime studios bringing Natsu's adventures to life, including A-1 Pictures, Satelight, Bridge, and CloverWorks. For the sequel series, JC Staff will be taking the reins of the 100 Years Quest. If you're unfamiliar with the production house's body of work, they might be best known for their work on One-Punch Man, Edens Zero, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, and Food Wars to name a few.

Fairy Tail's Summer Return

Luckily, the original voice cast of Fairy Tail will be returning for the sequel anime series. The cast currently includes Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster. When it comes to new additions to the cast, the newbies will include Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka, Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, Itaru Yamamoto as Madmole, and Kenji Hamada as Skullion.

If you want a closer look at the story of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, here's how the anime franchise describes its highly-anticipated anime series, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

