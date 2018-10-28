‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Cheeky Erza, Jellal Scene

Fairy Tail is back in a big way these days, and Hiro Mashima has never been more excited. The creator is not only overseeing the series’ sequel, but Fairy Tail is back at the anime game with its final season. So, the artist found the perfect way to celebrate the long-awaited return with fans.

However, as you will see, Jellal was not ready for the surprise himself.

Over on Twitter, Mashima gifted fans with a brand-new sketch of a favorite Fairy Tail couple. The drawing, which can be seen below, shows Jellal and Erza having a rather cheeky encounter that borders on NSFW.

As you can see, the colored sketch sees Jellal sitting down reading the paper like any other day. However, the tattooed mage didn’t expect Erza to show up in a baring apron and thigh highs. The armor-loving heroine is seen dressed in nothing but an apron that shows off her ample chest, and Jellal is seen staring directly at her backside.

By the looks of it, there is nothing there to keep Jellal for getting — well — a full show. So, you can see why the two mages are blushing in turn here.

The cheeky sketch has got Fairy Tail fans buzzing, and they’re happy to see the couple represented by Mashima online. After all, the original series never got around to making their flirtation into a full-on relationship. The childhood friends have a complicated history, but Erza has been pretty obvious with her feelings towards Jellal. The pair nearly kissed in Fairy Tail before Jellal bailed and lied about having a fiance in hopes Erza would find someone better to love. However, it seems the red-haired heroine is still hung up on her first love, and this outfit proves she’ll stop at nothing to get Jellal where she wants him.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.