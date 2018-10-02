‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Confirms Dub, Sub Streaming Schedule

Fairy Tail is finally ready for a comeback, and it looks like it will be easier than ever to binge the anime. This month, the show will step out with its final season, and we have all the streaming info you need to catch up with Natsu Dragneel.

So, if you are feeling fired up, it is time you double-checked you Funimation and Crunchyroll accounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Funimation and Crunchyroll confirmed they will be airing Fairy Tail‘s new season once it goes live this week. As it stands, the final season is slated to go live on October 7 in Japan. Now, Funimation has shared its streaming schedule for Fairy Tail‘s simulcast, and you can check it out below:

Oh, did we mention that Fairy Tail will be available in both Sub and Dub on FunimationNow? ✨ Catch the Sub on 10/6 @ 5 p.m. CT and the Dub on 10/29 @ 3 p.m. CT! pic.twitter.com/SaceSUzgQm — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 1, 2018

“Catch the [Fairy Tail] Sub on 10/6 @ 5 p.m. CT and the Dub on 10/29 @ 3 p.m. CT,” Funimation confirmed on Twitter.

As for Crunchyroll, the site will offer a subtitled version of Fairy Tail‘s final season via simulcast. Right now, it is expected that episodes will go live on Crunchyroll an hour or so after they launch in Japan.

For those unaware of what this new season will hold, fans can expect some serious action. Fairy Tail‘s new episodes are expected to round out Hiro Mashima’s series and adapt the remaining chapters of his manga. With a yet-known episode count, Fairy Tail has more than 100 chapters left to animate, and they will pit the Fairy Tail guild against guys like Zeref and Acnologia in turn.

So, will you be watching this final season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.