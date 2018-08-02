‘Fairy Tail’ to Get Action RPG Game

Fairy Tail is bracing for a big comeback this year. Not long ago, the franchise made a return with an awaited sequel, and its anime is set to air its final season this fall. And, for gamers out there, Fairy Tail will cater to your needs too.

After all, Fairy Tail is getting an action RPG title, and the mobile game will be different from any you’ve tried before.

Not long ago, Fuji Games confirmed it’s producing a new mobile RPG about Fairy Tail. Right now, the game is slated to debut this fall alongside the anime’s final season, and the app will be called Fairy Tail DiceMagic. And pre-registration is open now if you want an early look at the game.

According to the developer, the game will feature main characters from Fairy Tail along with new characters. A key visual for the game was released to highlight this as the image shows off Natsu Dragneel. Others like Happy and Lucy are featured as well, but they are not alone. They are joined by a girl named Viseru, a pink-haired heroine who acts as an original character.

As for game play, this RPG will be based on sugoroku, a traditional dice game. A new form of magic known as DICE will appear in Ishgar, and it can enslave people. When the Magic Council asks its guilds to free Ishgar from DICE, Fairy Tail‘s brightest mages volunteer and follow Natsu to bring the magic down.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be downloading this game when it drops?