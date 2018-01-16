‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Wows With Sultry Jerza Sketch

Fairy Tail may have ended its run in 2017, but the creator of the series has yet to forget the characters he and the fans had come to love after all those years in publication.

Over the past few weeks Mashima has sent his characters on a relaxing spa adventure on Twitter, and this latest one features a spicy and sweet moment between Erza and Jellal.

The comic depicts a well toned Jellal enjoying the hot spring before stepping out. Then he stumbles on a drunk Erza torturing Gajeel and Gray. Erza’s immediately embarassed to find that Jellal has seen her in this way, but you can tell Jellal doesn’t mind by the end.

This comic is not only a great for Erza fans, who get to see her drunken shenanigans, and Jellal fans who get to see more of his physique, but of fans of the Jerza ship who gets to see the two share a sweet moment that extends their ship just a little bit more.

Mashima uploaded some other fan service works in the past like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, also uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a comic much like this one depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy.

But Mashima has also uploaded sketches for a different kind of fan as well. Fans of the “NaLu” ship in the series were treated to a sketch catering to their needs recently as it featured a handsomely dressed Natsu and a scantily clad Lucy. There’s even one decidedly less spicy work with Natsu and Gray playing around (that goes well with the bedroom sketch of Erza). Mashima has also teased that he was working on his next work for 2018, by releasing a piece of new art with most of the series’ characters.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.